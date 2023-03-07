Insurers Relieved Of Chicago O'Hare Steel Defect Settlement

By Jennifer Mandato (March 7, 2023, 4:51 PM EST) -- A steel company's insurers don't owe coverage toward a construction company's multimillion-dollar judgment award following an underlying lawsuit brought by the City of Chicago for defective construction, an Illinois federal judge ruled, finding that the construction company failed to assert property damage claims that would trigger coverage....

