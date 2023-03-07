UPMC Doc Can't Get Surgery-Suit Whistleblower Sanctioned

By Matthew Santoni (March 7, 2023, 5:47 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Tuesday refused a University of Pittsburgh Medical Center surgeon's bid to sanction a former colleague over an allegedly illegal recording, reasoning that the tape isn't related to litigation that saddled the hospital and the surgeon with an $8.5 million judgment....

