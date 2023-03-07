Raytheon Denies Wrongdoing In Conn. No-Poaching Case

By Aaron Keller (March 7, 2023, 8:13 PM EST) -- Raytheon Technologies Corp.'s Pratt & Whitney division has denied all wrongdoing in a proposed class action over an alleged no-poaching scheme, saying that any employment actions it undertook were lawful ways to further its "legitimate business interests."...

