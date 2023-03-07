Gold King Mine Contractor Seeks To Nix Tribe's Cleanup Claim

By Madeline Lyskawa (March 7, 2023, 7:23 PM EST) -- A federal contractor urged a New Mexico federal judge to deny Navajo Nation's attempt to collect more money in cleanup costs tied to the Gold King Mine blowout in 2015, saying the tribe has already been paid the costs it incurred "more than five times over."...

