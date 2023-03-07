Jessica Alba's Baby Product Biz Fights Cert. In Investor Suit

By Katryna Perera (March 7, 2023, 6:59 PM EST) -- Jessica Alba's "clean lifestyle" baby and beauty product company has pushed back against investors' bid for certification in a consolidated proposed class action over alleged misrepresentations about a new diaper product, saying the lead plaintiff is inadequate to serve as class representative and has only a "rudimentary understanding" of the case....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS