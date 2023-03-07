TikTok Expert's Survey Finds No Confusion With Stitch Editing

By Craig Clough (March 7, 2023, 10:30 PM EST) -- A Stanford professor on Tuesday told a California jury considering claims that TikTok's "Stitch" feature infringes the trademark of London editing house Stitch Editing Ltd. that a survey he conducted found little customer confusion between the two companies, with only a small percentage of test respondents thinking there is a connection....

