Standard Chartered Can't Yet Ditch Terrorism Finance Suit

By Hailey Konnath (March 7, 2023, 11:31 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge on Tuesday refused to toss the bulk of a suit accusing Standard Chartered Bank of aiding and abetting al-Qaeda by providing financial services to a company that supplied the materials used in improvised explosive devices, ruling that his court indeed has jurisdiction....

