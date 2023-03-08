Samsung Gave Up Arbitration In Smart TV Suit, 3rd Circ. Rules

By Ryan Harroff (March 8, 2023, 1:56 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit set precedent by determining Samsung effectively waived its right to arbitrate a putative class action alleging its smart TVs invaded customers' privacy by repeatedly trying to dismiss the case on the merits rather than seeking to compel arbitration as soon as possible....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS