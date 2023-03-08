Celebrities Say FTX Suit Doesn't Belong In Florida State Court

By Leslie A. Pappas (March 8, 2023, 5:30 PM EST) -- Six FTX Trading Ltd. customers who sued NFL quarterback Tom Brady, TV personality Kevin O'Leary and baseball star David "Big Papi" Ortiz for acting as "brand ambassadors" for the disgraced currency exchange should not have their case remanded to Florida state court, the celebrities told a federal judge....

