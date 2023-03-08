Ex-CEO Convicted In Landmark Opioid Case Gets 27 Months

By Ivan Moreno (March 8, 2023, 4:05 PM EST) -- The first corporate leader convicted of trafficking charges stemming from the opioid epidemic received a 27-month sentence Wednesday, a punishment that is far lower than the 15 years Manhattan federal prosecutors asked for to send a message to "white collar drug dealers."...

