Northeast Alliance Judge Refuses To Take Spirit Merger Suit

By Matthew Perlman (March 8, 2023, 6:32 PM EST) -- The Massachusetts federal judge overseeing an enforcement action seeking to end JetBlue's alliance with American Airlines rejected enforcers request that he also handle the government's recently-lodged challenge of JetBlue's planned Spirit Airlines deal on Wednesday, saying the cases are not related and handing the merger case back for reassignment....

