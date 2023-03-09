Black Rifle Coffee Can't Shuck Would-Be Investor's Suit

By Emilie Ruscoe (March 9, 2023, 10:51 PM EST) -- Black Rifle Coffee Company must face a breach of contract claim over the company's allegedly improper refusal to let an investment firm buy shares at a set price as trading prices for the veteran-owned coffee roaster's shares soared following its go-public merger with a special purpose acquisition company....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS