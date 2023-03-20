Cos. Need Clarity On Divergent FCA Pleading Standard

By Callan Stein, Michael Lowe and Timothy Bado (March 20, 2023, 4:30 PM EDT) -- An issue that plagues False Claims Act practitioners and their clients is the circuit split on the degree of particularity as to the alleged falsity of the claims that relator plaintiffs must plead. Several circuits have adopted a strict pleading standard, while the majority of circuits have adopted a much more lenient pleading standard....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS