Netflix, Hulu Beat Franchise Fees Suit In Ga. Appeals Court

By Rosie Manins (March 9, 2023, 2:44 PM EST) -- Local authorities in Georgia can't attempt to collect franchise fees from Netflix, Hulu, Disney and other streaming service giants under the state's Consumer Choice for Television Act, the Georgia Court of Appeals has affirmed, ending a proposed class action seeking fees backdated to 2007....

