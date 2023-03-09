LinkedIn Data Access Limits Not Anti-Competitive, Judge Says

By Bryan Koenig (March 9, 2023, 8:26 PM EST) -- A California federal judge sent premium LinkedIn users back to the drawing board on proposed class action claims accusing the professional networking site of monopolization and making a deal with Facebook not to encroach upon each other's territory, dismissing the allegations for now as time-barred and attacking legitimate conduct....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS