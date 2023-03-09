Three Firms Get To Lead Bumble Shareholder Suit In Chancery

By Jeff Montgomery (March 9, 2023, 8:27 PM EST) -- Delaware's Chancery Court appointed Grant & Eisenhofer PA, Prickett Jones & Elliott LLP and Robbins LLP as co-lead counsel Thursday for a consolidated stockholder derivative suit accusing dating app company Bumble Inc.'s CEO, directors and controlling shareholder Blackstone Inc. of orchestrating a conflicted, $1.1 billion share sale in 2021....

