Insurer Wants Out Of Alleged Hotel Sex Trafficking Suits

By Ali Sullivan (March 9, 2023, 11:21 PM EST) -- An insurer says it has no obligation to cover hotel companies ensnared in litigation accusing them of allowing sex trafficking on their premises, urging an Atlanta federal judge to declare it has no duty to defend or indemnify Varahi Hotels LLC and Shiv Global Hotel LLC for any liability in the suits....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS