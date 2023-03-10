Mitsubishi Driver Wants Claims Revived In Faulty Hood Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (March 10, 2023, 8:50 PM EST) -- A proposed class of Mitsubishi Outlander drivers is looking to claw back claims that the automaker breached an implied warranty when selling vehicles with defective hoods that "flutter and bounce," telling a Massachusetts federal judge that the faulty hood is still on his SUV....

