Pageant-Winning NY Atty Settles Mrs. World Libel Suit

By Emily Sawicki (March 10, 2023, 4:05 PM EST) -- A New York attorney who was also the 2018 winner of the Mrs. World beauty pageant has settled the defamation suit she filed in 2020 against the pageant's founder, withdrawing claims the founder libeled her when he publicly accused her of being a "liar and a thief" who created a "web of ugliness."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS