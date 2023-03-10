BREAKING: Jury Says Dish Owes $470M For Infringing Censor Patents

By Andrew Karpan (March 10, 2023, 6:54 PM EST) -- A company that developed a program used to edit out sex and swearing from movies convinced a federal jury in Utah on Friday that Dish Network owes almost $470 million for infringing patents to make the cable giant's "autohop" feature....

