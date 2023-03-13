Chubb Insurers Must Cover $14.5M Mold Deal, 11th Circ. Told

By Hope Patti (March 13, 2023, 4:19 PM EDT) -- Two Chubb units must cover a $14.5 million consent judgment that a Florida woman secured against her condominium's property manager over alleged mold exposure, the woman told the Eleventh Circuit, saying the insurers can't rely on an "other insurance" provision to avoid their obligations....

