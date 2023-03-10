Altria Fights Telling Jury About Juul Settling Vaping Claims

By Bonnie Eslinger (March 10, 2023, 10:51 PM EST) -- Juul investor Altria, which faces claims at an upcoming bellwether trial that it helped hook children on vaping, argued Friday it will be prejudiced if jurors are told that former co-defendant Juul "resolved" or "settled" the case, since they'll assume the e-cigarette giant "paid a lot of money ... because they did something wrong."...

