Wind Farm Wants To Be Done With Fisheries' Project Fight

By Nadia Dreid (March 10, 2023, 10:50 PM EST) -- A wind farm company at the center of a dispute between several Massachusetts fisheries and the Biden administration asked a federal court on Friday to go ahead and decide that the fisheries don't have standing to challenge its 800-megawatt coastal wind farm....

