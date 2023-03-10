9th Circ. Snuffs BMW Drivers' Electric-Car Battery Suit

By Linda Chiem (March 10, 2023, 7:29 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit on Friday put the brakes on consolidated class claims alleging BMW overstated the battery life of its compact electric sedan, the i3 REx, saying consumers had no evidence there was any defect that caused the vehicles to suddenly decelerate....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS