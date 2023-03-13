Southwest Pushes Ramp Agent's OT Suit Into Arbitration

By Abby Wargo (March 13, 2023, 1:46 PM EDT) -- Southwest Airlines successfully sent a ramp supervisor's wage dispute into arbitration after the U.S. Supreme Court sent the case back for another look, with an Illinois federal judge ruling state law, rather than federal statute, bound the worker's claims to arbitration under the employment agreement she signed....

