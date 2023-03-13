House Republican Slams Senate Delay On FCC Auctions

By Christopher Cole (March 13, 2023, 6:14 PM EDT) -- A U.S. House Republican aiming to restore the Federal Communications Commission's authority to sell slices of the airwaves rebuked the Senate for not clearing her bill to extend it for 10 weeks, letting it expire instead....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS