Jerry Jones' Paternity Suit Delayed For State Sen. Atty

By Lauren Castle (March 13, 2023, 11:07 PM EDT) -- Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones' attorney in a paternity suit, who's also a state senator, won a postponement for upcoming hearings in a suit against Jones while the state Legislature is in session, as a Texas appellate court cemented its earlier ruling finding the trial court had been wrong to deny the delay....

