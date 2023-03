A Look At The Feds' Extraordinary Reaction To SVB Collapse

By Franca Harris Gutierrez, Michael Held and Cory Hansen (March 13, 2023, 5:25 PM EDT) -- On Sunday evening, the U.S. Department of the Treasury, Federal Reserve, and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation announced measures to (1) prevent losses to all depositors — including all uninsured depositors — after Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank failed and entered into FDIC receivership and (2) provide liquidity support to banks....

