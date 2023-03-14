Casino Co., Plan Manager Must Face Suit Over $1.6B 401(k)

By Emmy Freedman (March 14, 2023, 2:27 PM EDT) -- A Nevada federal judge pushed forward most of a proposed class action that Caesars Holdings' 401(k) participants lodged against their employer and the manager of their $1.6 billion plan alleging the loss of over $100 million in funds, saying the complaint contains enough facts to keep the case afloat....

