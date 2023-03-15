Amgen Hid IRS' $10B Tax Dispute, Shareholder Suit Alleges

By Katryna Perera (March 14, 2023, 11:25 PM EDT) -- Biotech company Amgen Inc. was hit with a securities class action alleging the company hid years of reports, adjustments and deficiency notices from the Internal Revenue Service, which led to artificially inflated stock prices and ultimately put it on the hook for more than $10 billion in taxes and penalties....

