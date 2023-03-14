Michael Irvin Takes Marriott Suit To Ariz. State Court

By Jade Martinez-Pogue (March 14, 2023, 9:44 AM EDT) -- Sports commentator and NFL Hall of Famer Michael Irvin filed a fresh lawsuit against Marriott International in Arizona state court Tuesday with additional named defendants after dropping his original $100 million defamation suit in Texas federal court, saying video evidence handed over by the hotel giant proves his innocence....

