Manfred Swung Orioles-Nats Network Fight, NY Top Court Told

By Rachel Scharf (March 14, 2023, 8:38 PM EDT) -- A lawyer for the Baltimore Orioles and the team's regional network urged New York's highest court on Tuesday to scrap their $105 million loss to the Washington Nationals in a broadcasting rights battle, saying Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred steered a biased arbitration proceeding....

