Judge Says Treaty Rights Relevant In BNSF Right-Of-Way Suit

By Greg Lamm (March 14, 2023, 8:00 PM EDT) -- Testimony related to the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community's treaty rights can be introduced during trial in a case alleging that BNSF Railway Co. willfully violated the tribe's easement agreement by shipping crude oil across reservation land, a Washington federal judge ruled Tuesday....

