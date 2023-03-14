DOL Agency Starts Diverse Hiring Program For $35M Projects

By Isaac Monterose (March 14, 2023, 8:31 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor's Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs launched the Mega Construction Project Program, an equitable hiring program that aims to push federal contractors to hire diverse workers for federal construction projects that are at least partially federally funded, cost $35 million or more and last longer than a year, the DOL agency announced Tuesday....

