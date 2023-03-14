Corrupt Ex-DOJ Paralegal Gets 33 Months For Video Leaks

By Pete Brush (March 14, 2023, 6:15 PM EDT) -- A Brooklyn federal judge sentenced a former New Jersey federal paralegal to 33 months in prison Tuesday for her "heartless" decision to facilitate the posting of two individuals' videotaped post-arrest statements online, subjecting them to threats from her son's gang....

