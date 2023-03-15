Feds Eye 4 Years For Stock Tipper After Cooperation Flip-Flop

By Chris Villani (March 15, 2023, 11:04 AM EDT) -- Prosecutors asked a federal judge late Tuesday to send an admitted Designer Shoe Warehouse stock tipper to prison for nearly four years after he flip-flopped on testifying against his alleged co-conspirators, while the Florida resident argued that home confinement is punishment enough....

