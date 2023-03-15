2nd Circ. Upholds $5.6B Credit Card Interchange Fee Deal

By Aaron Keller (March 15, 2023, 3:00 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Wednesday dismissed objectors' arguments against a $5.6 billion settlement and a $523 million attorney fee award in long-running antitrust litigation against Visa and Mastercard over interchange fees, but ordered the district court to lower a $900,000 service award given to class representatives....

