Feds Say DC Court No Longer Has Control Over Ally Visa Plan

By Rae Ann Varona (March 15, 2023, 8:18 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration continued its challenge to a D.C. federal court's power to make decisions over a court-ordered plan to hasten special visas for Afghan and Iraqi allies, saying the case had already been brought up to a higher court....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS