After Skipping Trial, Boxing Promoter Pleads Guilty To Fraud

By Kelcey Caulder (March 15, 2023, 9:37 PM EDT) -- Boxing promoter Daniel Eric Jay pled guilty Wednesday to wire fraud and bank fraud — admitting he helped a reality television personality who starred in "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" run a Ponzi scheme and fraudulently secure a Paycheck Protection Program loan — after he skipped a Georgia federal trial in the case and was subsequently arrested in Ohio. ...

