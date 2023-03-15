Conagra Says Retirees Had Option For Higher Pension Payout

By MJ Koo (March 15, 2023, 6:45 PM EDT) -- Conagra Brands has asked an Illinois federal judge to toss a proposed class action accusing it of underpaying retirees of a company it bought about 30 years ago and losing documents about what they were entitled to, saying the retirees simply failed to choose an option to receive bigger benefits....

