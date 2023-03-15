Google Says Expert In Data Suit Has Conflict Of Interest

By Ali Sullivan (March 15, 2023, 10:08 PM EDT) -- Google is urging a California federal judge to reject a proposed class of users' plea to share "highly confidential" materials with an expert retained in their location tracking suit against the company, warning of "almost inevitable" litigation cross-contamination if the information were to be shared with the expert....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS