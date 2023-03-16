Crypto Biz Says Its NBA NFTs Are Not Unregistered Securities

By Jade Martinez-Pogue (March 16, 2023, 2:16 PM EDT) -- The company behind NBA-focused non-fungible tokens known as Top Shot Moments again argued its NFTs are "simply modernized trading cards" and not investment contracts following a New York federal court's refusal to dismiss a proposed class action accusing the company of selling unregistered securities....

