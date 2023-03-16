Kraft Heinz Shareholders Can't Pause Del. Suit, Court Says

By Leslie A. Pappas (March 16, 2023, 8:17 PM EDT) -- Kraft Heinz Co. shareholders who sued in Delaware's Chancery Court over a $15.4 billion write-down may take 30 days to decide how to consolidate their efforts, but may not stay their case indefinitely while a different group of investors settles a federal securities action in Illinois, a Delaware vice chancellor said Thursday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS