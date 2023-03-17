Microsoft, Sony Spar Over UK's Activision Deal Worries

By Bryan Koenig (March 17, 2023, 7:12 PM EDT) -- Sony continues to attack and Microsoft continues to defend its planned $68.7 billion takeover of Activision Blizzard from the United Kingdom's antitrust concerns that the deal could incentivize Microsoft to deny or degrade its rival console maker's access to Call of Duty games....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS