Contract Board Won't Shave $121K Suit Over Air Base Deal

By Micah Danney (March 16, 2023, 9:36 PM EDT) -- An appeals board has rejected the U.S. Air Force's attempt to trim a contractor's $121,000 lawsuit over a gate installation job at an air base in Italy, finding the suit adequately claimed the military should have prevented design flaws that incurred extra costs....

