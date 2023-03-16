Feds Flag Sports Investor's Gambling Spree After Crypto Plea

By Elliot Weld (March 16, 2023, 4:01 PM EDT) -- Prosecutors have told a Manhattan federal judge that a sports and real estate investor who pled guilty to hiding cryptocurrency transactions from regulators went on a large gambling spree that continued until February, possibly jeopardizing efforts to secure restitution for victims....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS