Salvation Army Can't Slip Workers' Minimum Wage Suit

By Abby Wargo (March 16, 2023, 3:26 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge kept alive a lawsuit brought by former participants in the Salvation Army's work therapy program accusing the Christian nonprofit organization of failing to pay them minimum wage, and asked the Salvation Army to respond to the workers' renewed complaint....

