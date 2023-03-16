State Dept. Escapes 3D-Printed Gun Settlement Dispute

By Collin Krabbe (March 16, 2023, 8:50 PM EDT) -- The U.S. State Department will not have to face a Texas federal lawsuit alleging it failed to uphold its end of a 2018 settlement agreement enabling an open-source gun group to publish firearm blueprints, with a judge finding that some claims are barred by sovereign immunity....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS