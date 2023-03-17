Justices' Narrow Approach To Arbitration Likely To Continue

By Caroline Simson (March 17, 2023, 8:09 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court took up an unusually high number of arbitration-related cases in the term that began in October 2021 and then issued a series of highly significant decisions that nevertheless showed the justices are unlikely to issue any sweeping pronouncements in similar cases this year....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS