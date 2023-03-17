Norfolk Southern Investors Say Derailment Buried Stock Price

By Ryan Harroff (March 17, 2023, 3:14 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of Norfolk Southern Corp. investors took the railway company to Ohio federal court claiming it misled shareholders by not disclosing a heightened risk of train derailments prior to the Feb. 3 incident in East Palestine, after which the company's stock lost nearly a fifth of its value...

